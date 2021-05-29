Milk Bar ice cream pints are coming to Whole Foods stores in Dallas soon
Dallasites, you’re in luck. You don’t have to travel to New York to get a taste of Milk Bar’s latest delicacy — ice cream. Right on time for the hot summer months in Dallas, Milk Bar will debut its ice cream line with four flavors: Birthday Cake, Cereal Milk, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow and Milk Bar Pie. The new line of ice cream pints will be available for purchase at all Whole Foods locations starting June 1, according to a Milk Bar press release. The pints will sell for $5.99 each.www.dallasnews.com