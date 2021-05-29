Malaysia Lockdown Update: Latest as Country Nation Faces Coronavirus Surge

There were no new cases, hospitalizations or deaths from COVID-19 reported this morning in the West Piedmont Health District. Yes, 0s across in the daily box score from the Virginia Department of Health for all information collected through 5 p.m. Sunday. Although there was only 1 case on May 24, you have to go back to July 20 to find a day when there were none. Despite the 0 -- and only 2 new cases in the past two days -- the 7-day average remained at 9, and the rate per 100,000 population was at 6.5. For 14 days that rate is 92.94, a remarkable total given that in January it was about 1200. On Jan. 11, the 7-day average was 111.6, and the average per 100,000 population was 81. Those were the worst totals of the pandemic. There were only 146 cases reported statewide, the second-lowest total in at least six months. Oddly, positive tests have spiked in the West Piedmont Health District and are back to 8.3%, which are an early predictor for new hospitalizations and even deaths. Statewide vaccinations show that 54.5% of the public has received at least one shot, and 44% are fully vaccinated. Rates in the West Piedmont Health District continue to lag those rates by more than 15% in some areas. Patrick County has the fourth-worst rate of first shots in the state.