Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Malaysia Lockdown Update: Latest as Country Nation Faces Coronavirus Surge

By Brendan Cole
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalaysia is bracing itself for a lockdown for two weeks as its government fights to bring down a spiraling number of coronavirus cases. The decision to stop social and economic activities from June 1 comes after new infections went past 8,000 on Friday for the first time. The country's health...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhyiddin Yassin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Reuters#Malay Muslims#The Associated Press#The Malay Mail#Newsweek#Newsguard#Healthguard#Vaxfacts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Lockdown
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthdailymagazine.news

Malaysia reports 103 new coronavirus deaths as surge continues

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia reported 103 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, raising total fatalities to 3,096 as it grapples with a surge in infections that brought stricter lockdowns. The deaths were among 8,209 new daily cases detected by health authorities, bringing the total caseload to 595,374. Health Minister Adham Baba...
Public Healthjagonews24.com

Malaysia imposes lockdown as Southeast Asia battles virus surge

Malaysia imposed a tough nationwide lockdown on Tuesday to battle a worsening coronavirus outbreak, as countries across Southeast Asia struggled with a resurgence in cases driven by infectious variants, reports AFP. Much of the region escaped the pandemic's first wave last year relatively unscathed by rapidly closing borders and introducing...
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Businesses shut as Malaysia enters second virus lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malls and many businesses in Malaysia shuttered Tuesday as the country began its second nationwide lockdown to tackle a worsening surge of the coronavirus that has put its health care system on the verge of collapse. The Southeast Asian nation imposed a partial lockdown on May...
Public Healthqatar-tribune.com

COVID-19: Malaysia begins 2 weeks of ‘total lockdown’

Hours after Malaysia’s 32.75 million population woke up to two weeks of “total lockdown,” authorities said road traffic had almost disappeared and that beer breweries in the Muslim-majority nation would have to close until mid-June. “Breweries are not listed in the essential goods category,” said Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
Public Healthdistincttoday.net

South Africa returns to stricter coronavirus lockdown as cases surge

South Africa is returning to stricter lockdown measures Monday in the face of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases that indicate the coronavirus is “surging again” in Africa’s worst-affected nation. Positive cases in South Africa in the past seven days were 31% higher than the week before, and 66% higher...
WorldUS News and World Report

Toyota, Honda Temporarily Halt Production in Malaysia Due to COVID-19 Lockdown

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese carmakers Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co have temporarily suspended production at their factories in Malaysia due to a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the companies said on Tuesday. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday announced a "total lockdown" from June 1 to 14 in a...
Public Healthvoonze.com

These countries were “success stories” against the coronavirus during 2020, now they are experiencing their worst wave: what is happening in Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam

Taiwan was one of the ‘miracles’ of 2020. Despite being just 130 kilometers from mainland China, the island of 23 million people only had 799 cases of COVID-19 in the whole year. That is to say, while the world was jumping into the air, in Taiwan 2020 was a year of relative tranquility and practically normal life that turned it into one of the few international success stories against the disease.
Public Healthnewpaper24.com

Coronavirus: Japan plans to present vaccines to Vietnam, Malaysia; Indian states ease lockdowns – NEWPAPER24

Coronavirus: Japan plans to present vaccines to Vietnam, Malaysia; Indian states ease lockdowns. Japan is planning to supply Covid-19 vaccines to Vietnam and Malaysia, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Saturday, with out saying the place it obtained the data.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration is getting ready to dispatch the vaccines as quickly as this month, the report mentioned. The provision of the inoculations can be made outdoors the Covax initiative, the World Well being Group-backed effort to purchase and distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income nations, in line with the Yomiuri.The…
Public HealthMartinsville Bulletin

Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: May 31

There were no new cases, hospitalizations or deaths from COVID-19 reported this morning in the West Piedmont Health District. Yes, 0s across in the daily box score from the Virginia Department of Health for all information collected through 5 p.m. Sunday. Although there was only 1 case on May 24, you have to go back to July 20 to find a day when there were none. Despite the 0 -- and only 2 new cases in the past two days -- the 7-day average remained at 9, and the rate per 100,000 population was at 6.5. For 14 days that rate is 92.94, a remarkable total given that in January it was about 1200. On Jan. 11, the 7-day average was 111.6, and the average per 100,000 population was 81. Those were the worst totals of the pandemic. There were only 146 cases reported statewide, the second-lowest total in at least six months. Oddly, positive tests have spiked in the West Piedmont Health District and are back to 8.3%, which are an early predictor for new hospitalizations and even deaths. Statewide vaccinations show that 54.5% of the public has received at least one shot, and 44% are fully vaccinated. Rates in the West Piedmont Health District continue to lag those rates by more than 15% in some areas. Patrick County has the fourth-worst rate of first shots in the state.
Health Servicesmelodyinter.com

Total lockdown in Malaysia: Third time’s the charm (or not)?

Malaysia is going through a total lockdown for the third time since the pandemic started last year. What’s different this time around? Polite answers from those I have spoken to range from “not much” to “could be better.”. Many governments around the world are trying their best to protect their...
Public HealthWashington Post

Doctors prepare to ration care as covid surge leaves Malaysia in ‘total lockdown’

Coronavirus cases are soaring. Hospitals are growing crowded. And officials are warning that doctors may soon have to decide who lives. While India’s covid-19 crisis is far from over, the number of new coronavirus infections per million people in Malaysia has overtaken that of the more populous South Asian country. Malaysia, with its roughly 32 million people, now registers more new cases per capita than any medium- or large-sized country in Asia, according to Our World in Data, which tracks publicly available figures.
Public Healthfox7austin.com

Canine coronavirus found in humans in Malaysia, study says

A recently published study conducted in Malaysia found the first cases of canine coronavirus in human patients who were suffering from pneumonia in 2017. The study, published in the journal "Clinical Infectious Diseases" on May 20, 2021, observed more than 301 samples collected in 2017 from patients suffering from pneumonia in Sarawak, Malaysia. Of those 301 patients, 2.5% were found to have canine coronavirus (CCoV). And of that 2.5%, all but one were children whose ages ranged from 5 months old to 4 years old, according to Dr. Anastasia Vlasova, co-author of the study.
Public Healthnordot.app

Malaysia's coronavirus case numbers dip after recent record surge

Malaysian Health Ministry data suggest the country could be turning a corner as it grapples with its deadliest coronavirus wave yet. The ministry on Monday reported 5,271 new cases of the virus, the first time since May 18 the daily tally was below 6,000. Noor Hisham Abdullah, the ministry's director...
Public Healthnewpaper24.com

Coronavirus: Malaysia set for two-week whole lockdown; Christian mission cluster on the coronary heart of Ho Chi Minh Metropolis outbreak – NEWPAPER24

Coronavirus: Malaysia set for two-week whole lockdown; Christian mission cluster on the coronary heart of Ho Chi Minh Metropolis outbreak. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday introduced a nationwide whole lockdown from June 1-14 amid a surge in Covid-19 circumstances and deaths.Muhyiddin stated the lockdown was for all social and financial sectors, and that solely important providers will stay in operation.“With the most recent rise in each day circumstances displaying a drastically upward pattern, hospital capability throughout the nation to deal with Covid-19 sufferers have gotten restricted,” Muhyiddin stated in a press release.The federal government will take into account support…
Industryspglobal.com

Malaysia's sugar exports seen delayed amid lockdown, tight production

The potential implication of a reduced workforce, coupled with news of sugar refineries facing hiccups, drew concerns over ongoing delays in Malaysia's sugar exports. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. In a bid to curb the surge in COVID-19 infections in Malaysia, the government announced a...