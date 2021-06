Camille Kerr: I was able with my time in this field to get the capital access we needed for ChiFresh Kitchen to get up, to get the infrastructure it needed. But now we need market access. We don’t want to live on grants or emergency feeding or anything that we’ve been sustaining ourselves on so far. We want to be able to provide food to our communities the way that other organizations already are from outside, but to do it with the love and care of a local organization that really cares about the people that they’re feeding. Right?