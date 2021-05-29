Herd of Migrating Elephants Sneaks Through Town in China
A herd of Asian elephants was spotted on surveillance cameras, sneaking across a town in China. The 15 pachyderms are from the Meng Yang Zi natural preservation area in southern Yunnan. Reportedly they’ve been migrating north since December 2020. Asian elephants are the largest land animals on the planet. They can grow to 21-feet long, and can weigh as much as 11,000 pounds. They’re also endangered. According to the World Wildlife Federation, there are fewer than 50,000 of them in the wild.www.msn.com