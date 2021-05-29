Cancel
Chantelle Cameron vs. Melissa Hernandez fight odds, picks and prediction

Post-Crescent
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe get a 10-round women's WBC super lightweight title bout Saturday in an undercard fight when Chantelle Cameron and Melissa Hernandez meet at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The fight set for approximately 9 p.m. ET. Below, we break down the Cameron vs. Hernandez odds, with boxing picks and...

www.postcrescent.com
Related
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

Bob Arum Believes Gervonta Davis Has No Chance Against Josh Taylor: “I Don’t Think That Taylor Would Have Any Trouble With Him”

The sport of boxing can be a bit confusing at times. Just a few weeks ago, Josh Taylor claimed every world title at 140 pounds by defeating former unified champion Jose Ramirez. The two battled it out at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taylor would go on to drop Ramirez twice during their showdown before ultimately walking away with the win.
UFCCBS Sports

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori odds, predictions: MMA insider releases surprising fight card picks

Israel Adesanya will make the third defense of his middleweight title on Saturday night against third-ranked contender Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC 263. Their battle tops the loaded UFC 263 fight card from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The main UFC 263 card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. Adesanya returns to middleweight for the first time since his bid to become a two-division champion came up short with a decision loss to light heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz. The surging Vettori hasn't lost since dropping a split decision to Adesanya in April 2018.
UFCMarie Evening News

UFC 263: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz odds, picks and prediction

In a welterweight bout on Saturday's main card, Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz meet at UFC 263 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Below, we analyze the UFC 263 Edwards vs. Diaz odds and lines, with picks and predictions. The early prelims kick off at 6 p.m. ET on...
UFCMonroe Evening News

UFC 263: Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell odds, picks and prediction

In a lightweight bout on Saturday's preliminary card, Drew Dober and Brad Riddell meet at UFC 263 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Below, we analyze the UFC 263 Dober vs. Riddell odds and lines, with picks and predictions. The early prelims kick off at 6 p.m. ET on...
Combat SportsLa Junta Tribune-Democrat

Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila fight odds, picks and prediction

We get a 12-round WBO interim junior lightweight title bout Saturday when Shakur Stevenson and Jeremiah Nakathila meet at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The fight is set for approximately 11:59 p.m. ET, with the undercard beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Below, we break down the Stevenson vs. Nakathila odds, with boxing picks and predictions. The fight card is televised on ESPN while streaming on fuboTV.
UFCtwinspires.com

UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige betting odds, preview, and pick

MMA fans can look forward to a featherweight barn burner on Saturday, June 19 when "The Korean Zombie" faces off against Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night in Enterprise, Nevada. We have the betting odds and pick you need ahead of this highly anticipated bout. Ige is still looking for...
Combat SportsUSA Today

Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas fight odds, picks and prediction

We get a 12-round IBF and WBA bantamweight title bout Saturday when Naoya Inoue and Michael Dasmarinas meet at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The fight will start at approximately 11 p.m. ET. Below, we break down the Inoue vs. Dasmarinas odds, with boxing picks and predictions. The fight card is televised on ESPN and ESPN+.
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. postponed…again

The third time was not the charm for Teofimo Lopez. Multiple sources informed The Ring late Wednesday evening that the unified lightweight and Ring Magazine world champion will not face mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr. on August 14 as initially planned. The Athletic’s Lance Pugmire was first to report that...
Combat SportsBleacher Report

Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Prediction

The steady procession of celebrity boxing matches will continue Friday night, when former NBA star Lamar Odom is set to fight pop singer Aaron Carter at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Their exhibition match will headline a pay-per-view card on FITE.TV ($29.99), which is set to start at 9 p.m. ET.
UFCSherdog

Bethe Correia to Face Karol Rosa at UFC Event on Oct. 2

If all goes as planned, Bethe Correia’s farewell bout will take place this fall. The former bantamweight challenger is expected to meet Karol Rosa at an Ultimate Fighting Championship event on Oct. 2. Combate was first to report the booking. The card takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is headlined by a light heavyweight scrap between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker.
UFCDoc's Sports Service

Warlley Alves vs Ramazan Emeev Pick, 6/26/2021 Predictions UFC Vegas 30 Odds

Warlley Alves will face off against Ramazan Emeev at UFC Vegas 30 on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The opening line has Alves priced at +110 while Emeev is coming in at -130. Warlley Alves steps into the Octagon with a mark of 15-4-0. The 30-year-old steps on the scale at 170 lbs and comes in at 5'11". The orthodox fighter extends his reach 72". Ramazan "Gorets" Emeev measures 5'10" and tips the scales at 170 lbs. The southpaw fighter comes into this bout with a record of 20-4-0. The 34-year-old stretches 76". In terms of significant strikes, Warlley Alves is landing 3.09 per minute and Ramazan Emeev is landing 2.50 significant strikes per min. Alves lands 47% of the significant strikes he tries while Emeev is landing 45%. Regarding defending in the Octagon, Alves allows 3.62 significant strikes per min and "Gorets" absorbs 1.98. Alves also stops 50% of the significant strikes that are aimed in his direction while Emeev is able to defend against 66% of the shots thrown in his direction.