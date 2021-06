Sam Garvin - Sr. (5) Fishers, IN (Hamilton SE HS) 2021 Projection: Potential starter. Garvin started his career at Indiana in 2017 as a walk-on. There he earned Scout Team Player of the Week twice. He then decided to join the forced of good and transferred to Purdue in 2018, where he walked on and did not play. In 2019 he emerged as a solid player at center. He ended up playing in nine games and starting the last six. Last season he started five games, giving him 11 starts on the year.