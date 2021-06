An over 120-year event is returning to Diller this weekend, as the community prepares for their annual picnic. Diller Picnic committee chairman Chris Clifford said the event started as an actual picnic, but that events have been added over the years to make it what it is today. He said a picnic was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that residents are preparing for thousands of people to attend the community events this year.