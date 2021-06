Manali is a small beautiful town nestled in the Kullu valley in the midst of the mountains of Pir Panjal Himalayan ranges. It is located at 6260 feet above sea level and is one hill station which offers a complete package of fun, thrill, adventure and sightseeing. The peaceful ambience, bustling markets, plush resorts, adventure activities, ancient temples and beautiful landscape, Manali is the go-to vacation destination. The snow-clad mountains are a visual treat. Not only does the place offer a scenic view but it also offers a number of things to do which truly makes your trip unforgettable.