Jamestown, NY

Holiday Weekend Starts Wet, Rebounds By Memorial Day

By Andrew Stevenson
wnynewsnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN – After a wet and chilly start to the weekend, things will begin to improve by early next week. The system that brought us rain on Friday continues a slow departure from the area, but wrap around moisture will keep the clouds locked in with chances of rain through the day on Saturday. More so early on then in the afternoon. Highs today will remain chilly in the lower-50’s. Areas to the North may see some breaks in the clouds and may reach the upper-50’s to near 60 away from the showers and stubborn clouds.

wnynewsnow.com
City
Jamestown, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Summer Like Pattern Taking Shape For Upcoming Week

JAMESTOWN – A Summer like pattern looks to be in the forecast through much of the upcoming week with mainly dry weather and a day to day increase in temperatures. Sunday will be a fairly dry day for most of the region. A weak trough passing the area will provide for a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Any chance for isolated showers or a thunderstorm would be well inland away from the lakes. Otherwise party to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper-60’s to near 70.