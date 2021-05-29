Holiday Weekend Starts Wet, Rebounds By Memorial Day

JAMESTOWN – After a wet and chilly start to the weekend, things will begin to improve by early next week. The system that brought us rain on Friday continues a slow departure from the area, but wrap around moisture will keep the clouds locked in with chances of rain through the day on Saturday. More so early on then in the afternoon. Highs today will remain chilly in the lower-50’s. Areas to the North may see some breaks in the clouds and may reach the upper-50’s to near 60 away from the showers and stubborn clouds.