Samsung Rolls Out June Security Update for Its Flagship Galaxy Devices

By Rajesh Pandey
makeuseof.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has once again managed to beat Google in rolling out monthly security updates for its flagship devices. June is yet to begin, but the Korean smartphone giant is already rolling out the June 2021 security patch for the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. These monthly...

www.makeuseof.com
