Samsung Rolls Out June Security Update for Its Flagship Galaxy Devices

We start today’s deals with Samsung’s best wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which are currently available for as low as $150 at Samsung.com. Now, this means that you can get up to $50 savings off your purchase, but that will only happen if you have an eligible device to trade in. These wireless earphones feature active noise cancellation, studio sound quality, and water resistance. Now, if you are looking for a more affordable option, you can also grab a pair of Google Pixel Buds 2 that are currently selling for $129 at B&H after receiving a $50 discount, and don’t worry, you do not have to trade-in anything to get this discount. Plus, savings are the same across the board, meaning you can get them in any of its three different color options.