Gov. Beshear, Rep. Hal Rogers and more coming to Corbin to make SOAR announcement Thursday

CORBN - On Thursday, June 3, downtown Corbin will play host to several important guests as a special announcement regarding this year’s SOAR (Shaping our Appalachian Region) Summit will be delivered.

Beginning at 1 p.m. the City of Corbin and city officials will welcome Governor Andy Beshear, Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, and Congressman Hal Rogers to Sanders Park. The city will also host a block party alongside the announcement with food trucks and entertainment provided. In the case of inclement weather, the announcement will take place at 2nd & Main. Both the announcement ceremony and block party will be open to the public.

According to SOAR’s website, when registering for this year’s event, the location is listed as the Corbin Arena.

“Support projects and programs designed to create a better future for communities throughout our Appalachian region at the 2021 SOAR Summit. This year’s celebration will take place in-person in Corbin, KY. It will bring attention to unique projects across Eastern Kentucky — don’t miss it,” reads SOAR’s website.

This year’s Summit is set to take place Oct. 13-14 and will be live-streamed throughout the event.

Traditionally held in the city of Pikeville since its inception in 2013, this year marked the first time the bidding process to host the Summit had opened. As a result, back in March, Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen, née Kriebel, said she and other city officials had worked on a bid proposal for the City of Corbin to host the event.

While discussing the bid proposals with the Corbin Tourism Commission at that time, Monhollen said she planned to utilize the Corbin Arena, the Corbin Center, and had procured the use of Grace on the Hill from church officials to host breakout sessions during the Summit.

“What it means for us in the economic realm is 250 hotels room, in addition to five local restaurants catering the meals and breaks,” Monhollen said back in March. “It means 1,200 people in our community purchasing gas, buying candy bars, and after the reception taking them downtown to finish off their night.”

According to its website, SOAR is a regional nonpartisan nonprofit that champions local projects, programs, and advocacy for the 54 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)-mandated counties in Eastern Kentucky, which includes the Tri-Counties. Started through the help of ARC, SOAR’s mission is to fill the economic gaps left by the decline of the coal industry throughout the region.

Every year the Summit sees government officials, local businesses leaders in various industries, health care professionals, education professionals, and local residents come together in attempt to find solutions in filling that economic gap. The Summit includes breakout sessions on job creation, entrepreneurism, infrastructure, tourism, collaboration, technology, health, leadership and more.

To register for this year’s event visit SOAR’s website at www.soar-ky.org.