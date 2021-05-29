Bridging Kentucky Project Starts on Tuesday, June 1 in Whitley County
MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that a bridge construction project in Whitley County starts on Tuesday, June 1. This project will replace the Lick Fork bridge over Poplar Creek. It involves a realignment of the bridge. The current structure will remain open as a new bridge is constructed. The new bridge is expected open to traffic date by Friday, October 15.