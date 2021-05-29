The Enclave at Kingsmill

Virtual Homebuying is here! Schedule a Virtual Visit with our Internet Sales Consultants to find your new dream home - all without leaving the comfort of your old one. Gambill Forest is a master-planned community featuring rolling hills, creeks and planned amenities that include a beautiful clubhouse and pool for friends, family and neighbors to enjoy. It will offer single family homes on generously sized homesites that are perfect for families of all sizes. Best of all, your home is built with Lennar’s popular Everything's Included ® features and our Connected Home by Lennar ® features including wifi guaranteed with no dead spots. Located just miles from quaint downtown Mooresville, approximately 27 miles north of downtown Charlotte and is the home of Lake Norman, Lowe's Home Improvement Corporate Headquarters and a large number of NASCAR race teams. Although very well located relative to Charlotte and Interstates 77 and 40, Mooresville still maintains a small town feel and quality of life, with a low crime rate and moderate commute times to major employment centers of the Metro Charlotte area. There is always something happening in lively downtown Mooresville from festivals, to art shows, to the annual Christmas parade – all creating a strong sense of community. Access to Lake Norman is a big draw for the area. Gambill Forest is also less than a mile from North Main Park, which features a sports fields, picnic areas and a playground. Gambill Forest's prime location, easy access to interstates, Lake Norman proximity, above average school ratings, and lower taxes make Mooresville a highly desirable option for families. For GPS purposes, please use the address 299 Linwood Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115.