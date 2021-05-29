Cancel
Library News: Learn strategies for self-care

mytownneo.com
 26 days ago

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion. Surf's up! Beach Music of the 60s - Thursday, June 10, 6:30 p.m.

www.mytownneo.com
Library News: Is It Magic or Science?

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles virtually! Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion. Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion. A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting. July...
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Psychological Strategies for Improving Motivation and Learning – Strategy 3: The Premack Principle

Various researchers (Cruz & Cullinan, 2001; Maslow, 1987; Pintrich & Schrunk, 2002) have demonstrated a strong positive correlation between motivation and achievement. Motivated learners approach tasks eagerly, exert high levels of effort, and persist in the face of difficulty. When students lack adequate motivation, they often become restless and disruptive in the classroom as well. Borrowing from the behaviorist and social learning theory perspectives, teachers can employ various strategies to encourage positive classroom behavior, increase motivation and facilitate student achievement.
Purcell, OK

Engage with learning this summer at the Library

Summer at the library may not look quite the same as past years, but the mission for the Purcell Public Library and its Summer Learning Challenge hasn’t changed. A mission of inspiring innovation, engagement and learning continues this summer and into the future as the library adapts to its communities’ needs. Children, teens and adults all can find safe and enriching activities to be part of during the Summer Learning Challenge, which runs through August 15.
Newton County, AR

Learn 'telescope basics' at library

Are you interested in learning more about how to use the Newton County Library's loaner telescopes? Register now for the Telescope Basics class led by local astronomer Tut Campbell. This is the library's first in-person program since March 2019. "We're excited to have you join us, said library director Kenya...
Hampstead, NH

Hampstead Library News

HAMPSTEAD — For our first summer Tale of a Tailed creature, the Hampstead Public Library has a special program with Thomas Farmen and his dog Bessie. Join us on Thurs., June 17 at 6:30 p.m. for "Watching the Lights Go Out". Thomas tells us about Bessie’s unexpected diagnosis of terminal blindness at a young age, and her transition to sightlessness. In the process, Bessie unwittingly becomes an expert mentor and teacher for growing older with grace and optimism. Come for a discussion and a book signing with Thomas and his charming chocolate Lab, Bessie. This is an indoor event, and space is limited. Advance registration is required via the Library website Events Calendar, or call 603-329-6411.
Mental Health

Ørjan Nilsen Focuses on Self-Care and Releases "Memoirs"

Ørjan Nilsen raises mental health awareness by sharing a deeply personal story and brings back his DJ Governor moniker with “Memoirs”!. The year was 2020, one that will surely go down in infamy. It brought nothing but tragedy, strife, heartache, and fear – and the world quickly came to terms with the human condition being so fragile and fleeting. Coming out of it, we’ve stepped into an era where mental health is at the forefront of our daily grind, and reaching out for help has become less of a stigma and more encouraged than ever before. For famed Norwegian trance Viking Ørjan Nilsen, this couldn’t hit closer to home.
Politics

Kimball Library News

ATKINSON — Summer concerts and summer reading events are ongoing! We will try to catch you up here as well as we can, but sometimes due to space constraints articles cannot be published. It’s a sure bet if you visit our website or blog under the ‘More Info’ section so you don’t miss an article or event.
Needham, MA

Needham Free Public Library news

The Needham Free Public Library is located at 1139 Highland Ave. For more information, call 781-455-7559. As of the library's June 1 reopening, people are able to enter the building, browse the library's collections, check materials out at the circulation desk, use the library's computers and read the library's newspapers and magazines. All departments are open, however, there are some restrictions. The children's room, the play area, the storytime room and the STEAM and craft room are closed. In the adult area, there wis one less study room available. Out of an abundance of caution and in consideration of others, people are requested to wear a mask while in the building, especially while in the children's room, as children younger than 12 years old have not been vaccinated.
Books & Literature

Off the Shelf: Connect and learn at the library

We are grateful for the wonderful communities that we serve. You all have been so supportive over the past year with all of our efforts to adapt and serve as we were able. Thank you! As of June 1, we are back to our full normal hours. You can visit the library Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Our study and seating areas are back too, so if you want to beat the heat, work on a project, or have a quiet place to work or study, we’re happy to have you in the library again. Not only that, but the regular programming we offer is going again or planned to start up along with a lot of other great opportunities. Here’s a quick look.
Fitness

Do You Vacation for Self-Care or Self-Indulgence?

Hands up all those who are waiting for travel to resume!! Most people have had to put vacation plans on hold through the past tumultuous year and a half, so it will be exciting news when travel opens up again. Vacations are supposed to be about exploring new places or...
Giddings, TX

Giddings Library News Corner

The library’s summer reading program “Tails and Tales” continues through July 16. Check the library calendar for program dates and times. Visit soon for fun activities and to explore these recent...
Politics

Lots of great news from the library!

Head Librarian Lee Shaw reported that he and assistant librarian Emily Martin have been very busy with new programming, including the summer reading program and getting the word out on all of the things happening at the library. Special packets have been given to each young person who joins the summer program which encourages summer reading by awarding stickers for reading achievements and leads to great prizes. Registration for the Chewonki reading program has already begun. There are several new programs focused on youth including: Read to Mocha where they read to Mocha the Dog, a Thursday program called Crafty Kids, and Storytime with kids from the Rec program. Book groups for adults have also begun with one underway and another beginning in September.
Mental Health

The Importance of Emotional Support and Self-Care

Your district’s Behavioral Health and Prevention Services (BHPS) team is often responsible for helping students through some of the most difficult situations of their young lives. Substance abuse, suicidal ideation, threat assessments, violence, and family discord are often part of a day’s work. As such, our team of Student Assistance Professionals at the NWESD have hard-earned experience utilizing coping strategies and real-world self-care with their students as well as themselves.
Health

It's Time to Talk About the Privilege of Self-Care

Many barriers prevent marginalized populations from practicing self-care and building resiliency to stress. The stressors faced by blue-collar workers are often more numerous and severe than those of white-collar workers. Recognizing the hurdles faced by disadvantaged populations is the first step in preventing and addressing them. Promoting “me-time” with pedicures...
Verona, WI

Learn to make cheese with the library June 28

Anyone who’s a proud, cheese-loving Wisconsinite might consider learning how to make their own with the help of a Verona Public Library demonstration next week. From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 28, Dave Potter, president and technical adviser for the Madison-based cheesemaking supply store GetCulture, Inc., will demonstrate how to make a small patch of queso fresco cheese, according to an event description on the library’s website. The cheese can be made easily and is done using minimal ingredients, the event description states.
Mental Health

Five Tips for Good Self-Care Post Rehab

Congratulations on taking that huge step of receiving help for your addiction and mental health issues. Getting help is an impressive accomplishment, and you should be very proud of yourself and the hard work you accomplished. Whether you completed treatment yesterday or five years ago, it deserves to be acknowledged and praised.
Plainview, TX

Rotarians learn about library services

Plainview Rotarians held their weekly meeting Tuesday. The program for the day was presented by Unger Memorial Librarian Cynthia Peterson. She gave the club a brief overview of the library and updated the schedule coming out of the pandemic. One significant change for the summer, Peterson said, is that the library will be open for half a day on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Joe: Self-care is not selfish

The trees filled with leaves formed a wall in front of me as I typed on a log formed into a table. Birds chirped endlessly. A blue jay landed in front of me and hopped around on a log. A bee buzzed near a red lounge chair until I shooed it away. Then it returned and buzzed some more.
Yoga

Which Self-Care Practice Are You?

Have you noticed how easily we fall into the trap of wanting to implement too many self-care practices at the same time simply because science says that x, y and z, are good for us?. We want to wake up super early to be part of the 5 AM Club,...