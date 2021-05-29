Library News: Learn strategies for self-care

We are grateful for the wonderful communities that we serve. You all have been so supportive over the past year with all of our efforts to adapt and serve as we were able. Thank you! As of June 1, we are back to our full normal hours. You can visit the library Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Our study and seating areas are back too, so if you want to beat the heat, work on a project, or have a quiet place to work or study, we’re happy to have you in the library again. Not only that, but the regular programming we offer is going again or planned to start up along with a lot of other great opportunities. Here’s a quick look.