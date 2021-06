If Hurts earns the Philadelphia Eagles QB1 title in 2021, he will have earned it. If you’re truly a die-hard fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and NFL football in general, then you’ve heard the term ‘parity’ on more than one occasion. The National Football League prides itself on every team having a chance every season, but when it all boils down to it, the Detroit Lions and New York Jets are always really bad, and the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers are normally pretty good.