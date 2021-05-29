Search found ‘significant’ contraband at Pennsylvania track
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State horse-racing inspectors searching Parx Racing facilities in suburban Philadelphia discovered a “significant” amount of contraband, possibly including medications designed to boost a horse’s racing performance, officials said this week. The revelation of the findings happened this week at Tuesday’s meeting of the State Horse Racing Commission, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Tom Chuckas, the state’s director […]www.leadertimes.com