Snow White will no longer be the fairest of them all as Disney has cast Rachel Zegler to play the character in a live-action remake. If you recall from the 1937 Disney film, it opens with a page from a fairytale book that reads, “Each day the vain Queen consulted her Magic Mirror, ‘Magic Mirror on the Wall, Who is the fairest one of all?’ .. and as long as the Mirror answered, ”You’re the fairest one of all, Snow White was safe from the Queen’s cruel jealousy.”