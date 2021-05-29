State using insecticide on invasive spotted lanternflies
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has started spraying insecticide on spotted lanternflies, a new strategy that state officials are using in an attempt to slow the spread of the invasive pest. Crews using backpack sprayers and truck-mounted spray equipment are spraying the bugs along railways, interstates and other transportation rights-of-way, the state Department of Agriculture said Friday. Lanternflies primarily spread […]www.leadertimes.com