Harrisburg, PA

State using insecticide on invasive spotted lanternflies

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 17 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has started spraying insecticide on spotted lanternflies, a new strategy that state officials are using in an attempt to slow the spread of the invasive pest. Crews using backpack sprayers and truck-mounted spray equipment are spraying the bugs along railways, interstates and other transportation rights-of-way, the state Department of Agriculture said Friday. Lanternflies primarily spread […]

