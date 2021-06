Building bikes to such a level that you’re invited to display at the biggest show in the United Kingdom takes serious skill but building a brand that’s just as successful at the same time, that takes genius. Luckily, Tommo and Dav from Spitfire Speed Shop have both in spades and as their apparel line continues to fly off the shelves, in true Spitfire style, they have never taken their eye off the fact that killer customs are at the core of their business. So having built one super slick BMW K100, the crowd literally begged for more, and willing to take on the challenge they set about trying to go above and beyond perfection. Introducing Projekt K2, the Emperor is back with new clothes and like the brand, it’s cut from the finest cloth.