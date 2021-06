The Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library announces the annual Summer Reading Program begins on June 1 for all ages. This year’s theme is Tails & Tales: Wild for Reading. The library will hold outdoor events for all ages, including Story Time at the Stow City Center, a visit from the Akron Zoo, and a special kickoff Dino Drive-Thru event. The library is partnering with the city during Stow Strong Week and offering programs that focus on emotional, physical, and mental well-being. For the full summer programming schedule, visit www.smfpl.org/summer2021 or stop by the library to pick up a brochure.