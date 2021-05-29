Library Line
Unless otherwise noted, all library programs are free, thanks to the generous support of the Friends of the Library. Summer Reading for all ages runs from June 1 – August 8. Readers of all ages can track books and activities to win prizes and earn chances to enter the grand prize drawings. If you registered for Summer Reading last year, simply log in and update your contact information. If this is your first time, create an account on the Beanstack app or at smfpl.beanstack.org. Need help signing up or logging books and activities? Stop by the library or call (330) 688-3295. The library will hold various outdoor events this summer. Visit www.smfpl.org/summer2021 for the full schedule and how to register.www.mytownneo.com