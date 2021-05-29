Library Line

Children going into kindergarten through sixth grades have a summer’s worth of reading fun in front of them, beginning with registering for “Tails and Tales,” the Children’s Library summer reading program on Monday, June 14, which is also Flag Day. The reading portion of the program runs through August 28. It will be a summer of reading, along with fun and educational activities for the whole family. The reading program will be based on the Read and Bead program reward system, where kids gain beads for the number of minutes they have read. Registration for the reading program starts on June 14, with the Wandoo Reader on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Using an internet connection wherever they are this summer, kids can keep track of the minutes they spend reading books, eBooks, eAudiobooks, audiobooks on CDs, magazines and other online reading. Each 100 minutes will equal five beads for their necklaces. At different intervals, children will receive special beads and brag tags, too. There will be reading challenges every Monday and Thursday and the kids have all summer to complete them for special beads other small prizes. The program is supported by an anonymous donor. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register for all of the summer fun. Call the Children’s Library with any questions at 203-762-6336.