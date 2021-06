Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Marcia Fudge sat down for a brief, but wide-ranging interview this week with Axios, which was broadcast on Home Box Office (HBO) and the outlet’s streaming service, HBO Max. In the interview, Secretary Fudge discussed some of the ways her perspective on her job was shaped by housing duties as a mayor in Ohio, as well as priorities of the Department in the near future.