Consumer Discretionary ETFs to Shine as US Economy Reopens
The world’s largest economy is steadily recovering from the coronavirus outbreak-induced slowdown. Notably, cyclical sectors like industrial, financial, energy and consumer discretionary have witnessed increased attention from investors this year. Markedly, stocks within the cyclical sectors mostly behave in tandem with the prevalent economic conditions and when growth returns to normal levels, these sectors will automatically perform well.www.investing.com