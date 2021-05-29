Cancel
Greenville, IL

Several Area Students Are On Greenville University Spring 2021 Dean's List

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, Ill. (May 28, 2021) - Several area students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Spring 2021 semester. Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.

