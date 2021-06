MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - It was a busy off-season on Michigan’s most popular island, and now there is a lot of buzz about upgrades at some of Mackinac’s best-known spots. This includes Grand Hotel, where new features are making their debut both inside and on the resort’s grounds. Much of the excitement here surrounds the newly renovated Esther Williams Swimming Pool and its pool bar, pool house and surrounding area. But that’s just one of the new things in store for guests this season, as Grand Hotel marks its 135th year.