Boston Celtics (36-35) at New York Knicks (40-31) Sunday, May 16, 2021. The Celtics travel to New York for their 3rd and final meeting this season. The series is tied 1-1 going into this game. The Knicks won the first game 105-75 in Boston on January 17. The Celtics came back and won the second game 101-99 on April 7 once again on Boston. This will be the only regular season game between them played at Madison Square Garden this season.