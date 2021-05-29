Greg Jennings thinks Joe Burrow will bring top free agents to Bengals

The Bengals have had their most active offseason periods in back-to-back years. Between the last two free agency spending sprees and NFL Draft classes, Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor have rebuilt almost their entire team, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. The Bengals’ defense in 2018 was one of the worst in the league, but the only starter from that defense that will start in 2021 is Jessie Bates III.