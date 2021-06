Jets HC Robert Saleh believes WR Elijah Moore is capable of playing all 3 receiver spots in the offense. “He’s a dynamic young man,” Saleh said. “One of the things that’s really been great for him, not that it’s been a surprise, but to see it actually happen, what makes those guys difficult to defend is he can line up as the Z, F or X (receiver). He can line up wherever you want, and he’s going to execute it at a very high level.” It's an important note because it means that Moore doesn't need the Jets to get rid of slot receiver Jamison Crowder in order to land an every-down role. Of course, if Moore keeps playing like he did in OTAs and minicamp, the Jets won't be able to keep him off the field.