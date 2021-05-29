Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Nathan’s hot dog eating contest returns July Fourth — outdoors and with a crowd

By Kerry J. Byrne
New York Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s most delicious wiener war returns to Coney Island on the Fourth of July – outdoors, under the sun and open to the public – just like the boardwalk gods intended. Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest “is my Super Bowl. It’s my Indy 500,” competitive eating legend and miracle...

nypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
Brooklyn, NY
Restaurants
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mullen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Amusement Parks#Coney Island#Outdoors#Food Drink#The Sun#Indy 500#The Post#Espn#Nathan S Famous#Major League Eating Co#The Kentucky Derby#Majorleagueeating Com#Brooklyn Cyclones#Nba#Surf#Sun Soaked Crowds#Buns#Time#Frank Ophile Jim Mullen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Eating trendy Brood X cicadas: What the bug recipes taste like

They are the gateway bug into the intoxicatingly crunchy world of insect eating. After lying dormant for nearly 20 years, the cacophonous Brood X cicadas have finally emerged on the East Coast. But this time around, the most adventurous among us won’t be satisfied merely hearing the deafening critters —...
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Time Out Market New York is reopening on May 27

New York, we’ve missed you. Thankfully, we’ll be reunited soon. Just in time for summer, to be exact! We’re thrilled to officially announce that Time Out Market New York is reopening on Thursday, May 27, right before Memorial Day Weekend. Along with our opening date, we’re also excited to share...
Brooklyn, NYrew-online.com

Newmark brokers Times Square lease for Brooklyn Delicatessen

Newmark announced a 4,960 s/f lease for Fireman Hospitality Group’s Brooklyn Delicatessen restaurant at the Paramount Building in Times Square. The fast-casual concept will be located at 1501 Broadway. The new Brooklyn Delicatessen location marks their second spot in the city and will be on the 43rd Street side of the property. The first location is at 57th Street and 7th Ave.
New York City, NYNBC New York

Bryant Park Lawn Reopens for the Season

Starting Monday, people can once again enjoy lunch and the great outdoors in New York City on The Lawn at Bryant Park in Midtown. Crews removed the barriers at 11:30 a.m. -- officially marking the opening of the season, and it didn't take long for people to find a spot on the grass to soak up the sun and enjoy the nice warm weather.
Brooklyn, NYWell+Good

How To Grow Edible and Eye-Catching Little Peanuts, According to ‘Plant Kween’ Christopher Griffin

Anyone who has grown their own food—whether that’s a singular tomato plant or a garden full of goodies—knows that it’s endlessly rewarding. Plant expert Christopher Griffin, also know as Plant Kween, can’t wait for the day they can have a sprawling garden. But for now, they’re finding joy in growing a potted peanut plant, the best edible plant to grow indoors.
Brooklyn, NYuntappedcities.com

Meet The Sheep On Governors Island This Summer

It’s no secret that Governors Island is one of New York City’s must-visit summer places. Just a 10-minute ferry ride from Manhattan or Brooklyn, Governors Island offers art, biking, food, and other hands-on activities — and it just reopened! This summer, visitors to Governors Island are in for a rather unexpected treat: Five new sheep!
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
EatThis

8 Best Food Freebies You Can Get For Being Vaccinated

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine won't just protect you from contracting coronavirus—it could also lead to delicious perks from some of America's biggest food and beverage brands. Fast-food chains and other food companies are looking to reward those who can present proof of vaccine with everything from free burgers and donuts to $50 off at several big-name restaurants.
Brooklyn, NYnewyorkled.com

Brooklyn Bridge Park’s 2021 Event Season Is ON!

That which appears on this page comes courtesy of the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s latest newsletter:. BROOKLYN, May 17, 2021 — Every year, Brooklyn Bridge Park welcomes over 5 million visitors, with thousands coming to enjoy Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s free, public programs in the Park. After a challenging 2020, Brooklyn Bridge Park (BBP) and Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy (Conservancy) are excited to announce the launch of a rich season of programming. Without ever having to leave New York City, visitors and locals alike can take part in an enriching season of arts and culture, fitness, recreation, environmental education, and volunteer opportunities from May to October — watch music and dance performers rehearse under the Manhattan skyline at the Conservancy’s Open Studios Residency, move to an outdoor Waterfront Workout with a top-tier fitness instructor, listen to a sunset reading with a favorite poet at Books Beneath the Bridge, launch for a kayaking excursion onto the East River, and more.
Newsday

Kings of Leon to play Jones Beach in August, Black Crowes move show to September

Kings of Leon is coming back to Long Island to reclaim its throne. The rock foursome from Nashville, Tennessee returns to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 25. The Kings, who haven’t played the venue since 2017, are currently supporting their new album, "When You See Yourself." Cold War Kids will open the show.
Fall River, MATaunton Gazette

Why this Brooklyn trouser manufacturer relocated to Fall River

FALL RIVER — Did you know they make high-end men’s trousers in Fall River’s Flint neighborhood?. The Hertling manufacturing company, besides making its own line of pants and shorts, manufactures private label trousers for such men’s clothing lines as Paul Stewart, J. Press and Epaulet. And although the company has...
brooklynvegan.com

Ari Lennox playing 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival kickoff show

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival recently confirmed its July return to Prospect Park, and now they've announced their first show of the 2021 season. In a more typical year their kickoff show would happen in early June, but this year it's Saturday, July 31. Dreamville R&B singer Ari Lennox headlines, and Brooklyn Afro-funk artist KAMAUU and New York singer Nesta open.
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!
Westport, CTWestport News

Woog's World: New Westporters haven't yet seen town at its best

It’s old news by now: Newcomers fleeing Manhattan and Brooklyn, N.Y. during the pandemic have poured into the suburbs. Confirmation of the trend came recently, with a special twist — Westport has gained more residents (672) since 2019 than any other place in Connecticut. Some had expected to move, at...