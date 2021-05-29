Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Once homeless, this Pa. high school senior is sought by 50 colleges and universities

By Tribune News Service
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At last, Destiny Jackson, then 13, said to herself. After the abuse and the torment she’d endured over time, someone had called representatives from Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services into her family’s West Philadelphia home. Now they’ll see what I’ve been through, she believed. Now I’ll get...

www.pennlive.com
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
78K+
Followers
40K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Black Colleges#Homeless People#West Philadelphia#College Students#Graduate School#High School Students#Graduate Students#School Children#Ap#Dhs#Spelman College#Hbcu#Temple#Drexel Universities#Philadelphia City Council#Youth Service Inc#Foster Families#Foster Children#Mentoring Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Education
News Break
Homeless
Related
AnimalsPosted by
PennLive.com

Central Pa. Pekingese named Wasabi wins Westminster show

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — The flavor of the year at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show: Wasabi. A Pekingese named Wasabi from central Pennsylvania won best in show Sunday night, notching a fifth-ever win for the unmistakable toy breed. A whippet named Bourbon repeated as runner-up. Waddling through a small-but-mighty turn...
Carlisle, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Sadler Health Center to hold five-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic as part of event in Carlisle

The Sadler Health Center in Carlisle is holding a “Roll Up Your Sleeves & Celebrate America’s Re-Opening” event from June 23-27. Music, giveaways, prizes, and special downtown sales and promotions will be offered. The event will take place throughout downtown Carlisle. Vaccinations will be given in front of the Sadler Health Center at 100 N. Hanover St. from from noon – 7 p.m. daily during the event.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Three more Pa. prisons to resume in-person visitations

Following the successful reintroduction of in-person inmate visitation at five Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) facilities in May and early June, the DOC Secretary John Wetzel announced Monday that three additional facilities have finalized plans to welcome back visitors. The latest facilities to confirm dates for the reinstatement of in-person...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Harrisburg University nursing programs receive national accreditation

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology’s bachelor and master’s degree programs in nursing recently received accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). “This national accreditation demonstrates the achievement of HU nursing in serving the nursing profession, consumers, employers, higher education, as well as students and their families,” Dr....
Philadelphia, PAPhillyBite

Where to Celebrate Philly Pride Month

Philadelphia Celebrates Pride Month - Philly Gay Pride Events. Please stay tuned as I will be sending dozens of events from clients in the coming days. I have also extended a free offer to many charities and struggling LGBTQ-owned businesses to help them bring the Philly Pride back despite the Pandemic. As a very out and proud member of the gay community, I believe it is up to everyone to get the Pride back and not let the Pandemic take it away.
Philadelphia, PAthedp.com

Urooba Abid | Love your neighbors, and strangers too

At the heart of Penn’s campus, distanced from the array of academic buildings, sits a statue reading the most valuable lesson Penn can impart on its students: love. Last year, as I contemplated the meaning of the pandemic at its peak, I picked up “Man’s Search for Meaning,” by Viktor Frankl. In the book, Frankl, a psychiatrist and holocaust survivor, spends a considerable amount of time discussing love and its role in giving life purpose. At the pit of suffering, Frankl realized a core tenet, that “the salvation of man is through love and in love.” He conveys that through love, we forget ourselves, finding meaning through giving ourselves to another cause.
Philadelphia, PAABC13 Houston

Family has the juice to make watermelon business thrive for decades.

Philadelphia, PA -- At the farthest southwestern tip of Philadelphia, you can find a family of gentlemen running a watermelon stand -- on the same corner for over 35 years. May through October, you will see a van parked at 84th & Lindbergh surrounded by watermelons. Carter's Melons is run by Elijah Carter, with help from some of his brothers - including Joshua, and Aaron - and any combination of their children and grandchildren, depending on the day. The Carter brothers grew up in the business, with their father Dover Carter starting it in the late 1940s in the Mantua section of Philadelphia. Their father had been an activist in Georgia, but after being told to stop helping other Black people register to vote, he continued, and as a result was beaten almost to death. Soon after, he fled to Philadelphia with his wife and their ten children. The brothers are now all in their eighties, and bringing up the next generation to continue the family business. They do not grow the melons, but rather they continue to 'specialize' in them, and have varieties for sale not found in grocery stores.