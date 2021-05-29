Don’t expect many fruits from tomato plants in hot weather

QUESTION: Do tomatoes prefer morning or afternoon sun? I’m trying to decide which side of the yard is best to plant. – Charlene D. ANSWER: – Tomato plants need an average of six to eight hours of sunlight per day. That’s a lot of sunlight. The requirements for sunlight for tomatoes are so high, in fact, that they need to get both morning and afternoon sun to grow effectively. Though tomato plants need a minimum of six to eight hours of sunlight everyday, the exposure does not need to be consecutive. The time of day in which tomatoes most need protection in the form of shade, falls between morning and afternoon hours, during midday. It is during this time of day in which the sun’s mercury levels rise to a range that can damage your tomato plants, wilting leaves, scorching fruit, and causing bloom fall. Providing some shade for your tomato plants during the midday hours is especially important during hot summers or during a heat wave.