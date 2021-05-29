Don’t expect many fruits from tomato plants in hot weather
Question: Temperatures are becoming quite hot. Is it too hot for my tomatoes to set fruit?. Answer: Most large-fruited tomato varieties stop setting fruits when temperatures are consistently above 85 degrees. They may continue to bloom, but don’t expect too many more tomatoes to form on these slicer types. Small-fruited varieties, often called cherry or grape tomatoes, continue to set some fruits but not as many. When tomatoes stop producing, healthy plants can be grown until fall, when temperatures moderate and fruit set begins. But most plants decline during summer due to pests, and a new crop is planted in mid-August or early September.www.orlandosentinel.com