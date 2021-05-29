Saturday to start off in the 50s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Thursday we look to have a high near 99 with a real feel temp just over 100. Today and tomorrow will continue to be hot, humid, and stay in the upper 90′s. By the weekend we start to see a change in the weather pattern. Starting late Friday into Saturday, a cold front begins to push into the area. This will bring not only cooler temps but rain chances as well. Friday night and Saturday could have isolated showers. By Sunday we are back into the 80′s with more widespread rain chances developing. Monday also looks wet. As we get further into next week chances of precipitation begin to taper off, but temperatures look cooler!