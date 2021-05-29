Cancel
Saturday to start off in the 50s

By Abigail Degler
WAFF
 26 days ago

Temperatures are downright chilly for this time of year, starting with the morning hours in the 50s. A cold wind throughout the day will help to keep us on the cooler side even as we go into the afternoon. Highs only reaching the upper 60s maybe lower 70s. Gusty north...

www.waff.com
Environmentfox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says its a cool, fresh start to the day. Expect sunny skies early with clouds rolling in later. Today's high should hit 78 degrees.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Rain possible through Saturday morning…

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Gage and Pawnee counties. This watch is set to expire at 7AM on Saturday morning. It is important to clarify that a Flash Flood Watch DOES NOT mean that Flash Flooding is occurring right now. Rather, the potential is there for flash flooding through 7AM Saturday. In other words, we’ll be watching for Flash Flood Warnings.
Wichita, KSKAKE TV

Severe weather possible Thursday & Friday

Two rounds of strong and severe on the way to KAKEland. Large hail and high wind possible both Thursday and Friday before temperatures fall this weekend. Another scorcher of a day across KAKEland with highs in the 90s and 100s and heat index values soaring past 100° in many spots thanks to the increase in dew points. Extreme caution should be used this afternoon if you must be outside, drink plenty of water, wear light colored clothing and take frequent breaks.
EnvironmentDaily Leader

Mostly sunny skies and afternoon rain in the forecast

Mostly sunny skies and afternoon rains will be over the area today through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoons — a 50% chance today after 2 p.m., dropping to 30% until about 8 p.m. Friday will see a 40% chance of showers and storms after 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday will follow a similar pattern, with 30-50% chance of rain each afternoon.
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

More rain is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Thursday we look to have a high near 99 with a real feel temp just over 100. Today and tomorrow will continue to be hot, humid, and stay in the upper 90′s. By the weekend we start to see a change in the weather pattern. Starting late Friday into Saturday, a cold front begins to push into the area. This will bring not only cooler temps but rain chances as well. Friday night and Saturday could have isolated showers. By Sunday we are back into the 80′s with more widespread rain chances developing. Monday also looks wet. As we get further into next week chances of precipitation begin to taper off, but temperatures look cooler!
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Heavy Rain, Storms Possible Through Saturday

An active week for thunderstorms continues over the next few days across south central Iowa. According to the National Weather Service, several rounds of precipitation remain possible through Saturday. Widespread additional amounts of 1-2” of rain are in the forecast, and higher amounts likely in thunderstorm activity. A slight risk of severe weather is in place again this evening as well, as many of the storms are capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Most of south central Iowa entered this week in moderate drought conditions, with more severe drought reported in portions of Polk, Jasper, and Warren Counties.