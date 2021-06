With Bryce Washington returning to Atlanta United as the club’s 11th homegrown signing and second collegiate signing, the club solidified its willingness to reward talented players whether they are still in the academy or are in the club’s collegiate diaspora. The path to the pros is not as important as the quality of the individual who emerges from that path. With the academy maturing into a high-quality talent-producing machine, fans should not expect an imminent shift in philosophy following the departure of Academy Director Tony Annan. The club will continue to emphasize the trend of intelligent, high-quality, versatile athletes that began with George Bello.