Snapshot: Ballston Spa Educators awarded Spring 2021 enrichment grants
Ballston Spa Education Foundation Chairperson Holly Barker-Flynn, right, presents 2021 spring enrichment grant funding to BSHS Principal Duca, left, and Assistive Technology Specialist and Speech Language Pathologist at Wood Road Elementary School Erin Gibbons. The Ballston Spa Education Foundation recently presented over $8,000 in Spring 2021 grant awards to educators in the Ballston Spa Central School District for educational enrichment projects throughout the district.www.troyrecord.com