Ballston Spa, NY

Snapshot: Ballston Spa Educators awarded Spring 2021 enrichment grants

Troy Record
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBallston Spa Education Foundation Chairperson Holly Barker-Flynn, right, presents 2021 spring enrichment grant funding to BSHS Principal Duca, left, and Assistive Technology Specialist and Speech Language Pathologist at Wood Road Elementary School Erin Gibbons. The Ballston Spa Education Foundation recently presented over $8,000 in Spring 2021 grant awards to educators in the Ballston Spa Central School District for educational enrichment projects throughout the district.

www.troyrecord.com
Ballston Spa, NY
Government
City
Ballston Spa, NY
#Snapshot#Enrichment#Central School#Language#Spa Technology#Educational Technology#Grant Funding#Education Technology#Ballston Spa Educators#Bshs Principal Duca#Spring
