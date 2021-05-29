Wander Franco and the 10 Uber-Prospects Who Will Be Next to Take MLB by Storm

Tiger’s won just a tad too many games last year and now they have to sweat it out. It’s not like they are not going to get a really good prospect, because there are 7 guys that I could see them having a shot at and all would instantly become a top 10 organizational prospect. Let’s be clear here, they still need bats and they still need a SS prospect that they do not have to move to 3rd base. This is how they screwed up Nick Castellanos. Nick should have been converted to a 1b on day 1 and stayed there until he got the position down the best that he could. Kirk Gibson was made into a RF but he played some CF but he learned his craft and was a decent OF from his hard work. Lawlar and Mayer do not have to be moved to 3b or 2b and the Tigers need that in their system now. Sure, Rocker and Leiter are not bad consolation prizes but c’mon, when Travis Fryman is the last starting INF that could hit the Tigers drafted, you have a serious organizational problem.