As I sit here watching round one of the playoffs and think of the developments related to the New York Rangers in the last two weeks I can only admit that this piece is mostly ceremonial. For those of you who have read my sporadic blogs or happen to follow me on Twitter, part of the pride I take in finding trends related to the Rangers is the timing involved – aka seeing or saying something before most others do not. This post, let’s look at how lacking finish impacted the Rangers trends throughout the season.