Scottsbluff High School was the place to be for basketball on Friday night, May 28, with a performance of the 27th annual Panhandle Prep All Star boys’ and girls’ games. In the first game of the night, it was the Girls Red vs. Blue, with Bridgeport’s own Sydney Nein on the winning Blue team. In a close game, the Blue team started out the night with more than two dozen points in the first period, and a halftime lead of 42-40. But the night was young, and the Red team gave them a run in the final two periods. In the end, the Blue team outscored the Red 95-88.