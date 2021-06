If you like murder mysteries, then chances are you’ve already gobbled up “Mare of Easttown” on HBO Max, maybe even in one sitting. We don’t blame you. Kate Winslet is spectacular as Mare, a small-town detective who must investigate the death of a local girl while dealing with past tragedies of her own. Besides Winslet’s unflinching and electrifying performance, the series stands out for its remarkably authentic portrayal of life in post-industrial Pennsylvania, where the days always feel overcast, everyone knows too much about each other, and no one is really as they seem. If you live for these gritty murder mysteries set in small towns brewing with secrets, then you’ll want to immerse yourself in the equally gray world of “Beau Séjour.”