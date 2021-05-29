GeekDad Review: Vasque Breeze LT Low GTX Waterproof Hiking Shoes

Scouting Report: Not only are these the lightest shoes Vasque has ever made, they are sturdy enough to brave the great outdoors, too. I love hiking and I look forward to warm weather where I can actually do it (or at least enjoy it). Hiking is a great way to get outdoors and experience nature, something that after a year of being largely indoors, I need to do a ton of right now. And the most important thing to bring while hiking? Well, that has to be footwear. Recently I’ve decided to ditch clunky old boots and opt for shoes, the lighter and more versatile version of boots. And I think I just found my new favorite pair.