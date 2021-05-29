Cancel
Lifestyle

GeekDad Review: Vasque Breeze LT Low GTX Waterproof Hiking Shoes

By Brad Moon
geekdad.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are well into the 2021 hiking season in my area. Temperatures are getting hot. That means wearing hiking boots is something I’d rather not do if possible. They tend to be hot, heavy, and not very breathable. Unless they’re the Vasque Breeze LT GTX hiking boots I reviewed in 2019. Those boots set a new standard for lightweight, comfortable hiking boots. The company sent me a pair of the shoe version of those to try out, the Vasque Breeze LT Low GTX waterproof hiking shoes. If you don’t need the extra coverage and ankle support provided by boots, these are an awesome option. They’re everything I loved about the boots, but lighter and a little less expensive.

geekdad.com
