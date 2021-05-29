Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Is This Administration Actually TRYING to Accelerate the Economic Collapse of the United States?

theorganicprepper.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Psst: The FTC wants me to remind you that this website contains affiliate links. That means if you make a purchase from a link you click on, I might receive a small commission. This does not increase the price you'll pay for that item nor does it decrease the awesomeness of the item. ~ Daisy)

www.theorganicprepper.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Jamie Dimon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Gross Domestic Product#Economic Collapse#Economic Policy#Global Energy Policy#Economic Stimulus#U S Policy#The White House#Jp Morgan Chase#The Federal Reserve#Americans#Cbs News#Cbo#Democrats#The Labor Department#Covid#Cnn#American Jobs Plan#American Families Plan#Economic Disaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
FTC
Related
POTUSTelegraph

Inflation doves are taking a huge risk with global economy

As humans we are hard-wired to be anxious when things are not what we expect. There’s a good reason for that. I protects us from danger, but it also means we are prone to over-react to information that is less important than it appears. Investors and journalists alike tend to...
Economyfa-mag.com

Powell Dashboard Shows Uneven Recovery As Fed Plots Next Steps

When Federal Reserve policy makers gather this week to discuss the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic, they’ll see a job market that’s improving at a faster pace for some than for others. The dashboard of indicators Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have said they are watching to...
Businessmoneyweek.com

Will the Federal Reserve give markets a shock this week?

The big economic event last week was US inflation data. In the end, it all panned out calmly. Inflation was a bit higher than expected, but markets shrugged it off. This week’s big event is the Federal Reserve’s reaction to it all. So what’s likely to happen, and what should...
POTUSNew York Post

Fed weighs cutting stimulus amid recovery, inflation concerns

How SEC boss should deal with ‘meme’ stock schemes. Cryptocurrency crackdown is coming, Fed official says. Toomey reportedly calls out Fed banks for backing ‘social causes’. Biden’s downhill presidency and other commentary. The Federal Reserve has a lot to discuss this week as it weighs changes to its $120 billion-per-month...
BusinessPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Why Yellen may be right not to fear inflation

Some prominent economists are concerned that the U.S. is entering an era of permanently higher inflation, but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell believe the current spike will be temporary. So far, this debate has largely been missing three dimensions: what the best forecasters are saying, what’s happening in other countries, and steps that can be taken to attenuate problems in the supply chain.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Rogue states dodge economic sanctions, but is crypto in the wrong?

When the United States first began going after crypto companies for violating its economic sanctions rules, it didn’t exactly start with a bang. In December, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced a settlement with crypto wallet provider BitGo after the Palo Alto firm failed to prevent persons apparently located in the Crimea region, Iran, Sudan, Cuba and Syria “from using its non-custodial secure digital wallet management service.” The penalty for the “183 apparent violations” of U.S. sanctions? An underwhelming $98,830.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: From commerce to chaos: An economic history of the United States

- - - For me, writing a paper for American history in high school invariably involved a trip to the library to look up what the historians Charles and Mary Beard had to say about the assigned topic, which predictably had something to do with class conflict or a clash of economic interests. By then - it was the Cold War - the Beards' somewhat Marxist view of history was falling out of favor among historians, as was economic history generally. Economists, meanwhile, were becoming increasingly enamored with elegant mathematical models that ignored politics, institutions and history.
Businessnewschant.com

How to Track the United States’ Economic Recovery

This is an odd second for the U.S. financial system. Unemployment continues to be excessive, however corporations are complaining they will’t discover sufficient staff. Prices are capturing up for some items and providers, however not for others. Supply-chain bottlenecks are making it arduous for homebuilders, automakers and different producers to get the supplies they want to ramp up manufacturing. Quite a lot of indicators that usually transfer kind of collectively are proper now telling vastly totally different tales about the state of the financial system.
Presidential Electionspectrumlocalnews.com

Bidens paid 25.9% rate and earned $607,336, tax returns show

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden restored a long-standing presidential tradition Monday by releasing his tax returns, showing that 25.9% of the first couple's income went to the federal government in 2020. The average federal income tax rate is just over 14%. Biden and his wife, Jill, a teacher, earned...
Congress & Courtsharvardlawreview.org

United States v. Jones

In United States v. Booker,1×1. 543 U.S. 220 (2005). the Supreme Court invalidated the mandatory nature of the United States Sentencing Guidelines, restoring district court judges’ discretion to impose sentences anywhere within the statutory sentencing range.2×2. Id. at 245–46 (Breyer, J., delivering the opinion of the Court in part). See generally M.K.B. Darmer, The Federal Sentencing Guidelines After Blakely and Booker: The Limits of Congressional Tolerance and a Greater Role for Juries, 56 S.C. L. Rev. 533, 540–43 (2005) (discussing how judges’ discretion in sentencing was curtailed by the Sentencing Reform Act, Pub. L. No. 98-473, tit. II, ch. II, 98 Stat. 1987 (1984) (codified as amended in scattered sections of 18 and 28 U.S.C.)); Kate Stith & Steve Y. Koh, The Politics of Sentencing Reform: The Legislative History of the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, 28 Wake Forest L. Rev. 223, 225–26 (1993) (describing the nearly unfettered discretion judges had in sentencing prior to the enactment of the Sentencing Reform Act). Booker invited both procedural and substantive appellate review of criminal sentencing, but subsequent decisions did not clarify the substantive review part of the equation.3×3. D. Michael Fisher, Still in Balance? Federal District Court Discretion and Appellate Review Six Years After Booker, 49 Duq. L. Rev. 641, 644 (2011); Lindsay C. Harrison, Appellate Discretion and Sentencing After Booker, 62 U. Mia. L. Rev. 1115, 1137–38 (2008). Today, appellate courts police district courts for adherence to procedural formalities but do little to promote substantive reasonableness in sentencing.4×4. See Nancy Gertner, Essay, On Competence, Legitimacy, and Proportionality, 160 U. Pa. L. Rev. 1585, 1595 (2012). Recently, in United States v. Jones,5×5. 962 F.3d 956 (7th Cir. 2020). the Seventh Circuit vacated a district court’s sentence that significantly exceeded the range suggested by the Guidelines.6×6. Id. at 958. However, the panel seemed to pave the way for the district court to impose the same sentence on remand, as long as it hewed more closely to procedural formalities.7×7. See id. at 962. Jones illustrates the drawbacks of the post-Booker federal sentencing scheme. Even if procedural appellate review ensures that district courts provide an explanation for the sentences they choose, defendants are left vulnerable to district judges’ personal sentencing philosophies and subjective assessments, undermining sentencing uniformity and frustrating Congress’s ability to implement criminal justice reform.
Marketseconomies.com

Dollar consolidates gains with focus on Fed meeting

The US dollar rose against its peers on Monday, thanks to the recovery in the US bond yields, and ahead of the Federal Reserve monthly meeting. The dollar index rose 0.1% to 90.60 points, after opening at 90.51, and hit its intraday low at 90.43 points. The index gained 0.5%...
PoliticsAmerican Banker

Fed Gov. Quarles is wrong about bank capital buffers

In a speech to Wall Street lobbyists on June 3, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles touted what he views as his most significant policy accomplishments during his tenure. Among the achievements Quarles highlighted was the Fed’s decision not to activate the countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) — a discretionary cushion of loss-absorbing capital — in the lead-up to the COVID-19 crisis.
RetailForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Higher Before Fed Meeting

The U.S. dollar appreciated against its most major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday, as investors await monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve for guidance on its policy action. A two-day meeting of the Fed ends on Wednesday, with economists expecting no change to rate and QE program.
Public HealthWashington Times

On COVID--It's China ... And the United States?

President Biden recently tasked the U.S. Intelligence Community to “redouble” its efforts to identify the origin of the COVID-19 virus. The community already has been focused on this for eighteen months. Its conclusions so far: It is either manmade and escaped from a lab or it developed naturally and jumped from an animal species to humans. One can only wonder how many hours of research and analysis led to narrowing it down to these two options. Yes, you can sense a bit of sarcasm.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Reviving an old idea, Biden seeks to unlock bipartisan infrastructure deal

(CNN) — Walter Mondale, who passed away last month, hit an electoral buzzsaw after promising to raise taxes in his 1984 presidential campaign. His party learned fast. The next Democratic nominee, Michael Dukakis, promoted a different revenue-raising plan: Tougher enforcement of existing tax laws. Though Dukakis also lost, his young economic adviser Larry Summers never dropped the idea.
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Traders Tentative Ahead of U.S. Economic Data

Local landscape looks positive for Rand sustenance. The South African Rand has opened the week rather cautiously which is unsurprising as we approach key data releases later this week. Most notably the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday (see calendar below). Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar. POSSIBLE CHANGES LOOMING ON...