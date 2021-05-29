Is This Administration Actually TRYING to Accelerate the Economic Collapse of the United States?

In United States v. Booker,1×1. 543 U.S. 220 (2005). the Supreme Court invalidated the mandatory nature of the United States Sentencing Guidelines, restoring district court judges’ discretion to impose sentences anywhere within the statutory sentencing range.2×2. Id. at 245–46 (Breyer, J., delivering the opinion of the Court in part). See generally M.K.B. Darmer, The Federal Sentencing Guidelines After Blakely and Booker: The Limits of Congressional Tolerance and a Greater Role for Juries, 56 S.C. L. Rev. 533, 540–43 (2005) (discussing how judges’ discretion in sentencing was curtailed by the Sentencing Reform Act, Pub. L. No. 98-473, tit. II, ch. II, 98 Stat. 1987 (1984) (codified as amended in scattered sections of 18 and 28 U.S.C.)); Kate Stith & Steve Y. Koh, The Politics of Sentencing Reform: The Legislative History of the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, 28 Wake Forest L. Rev. 223, 225–26 (1993) (describing the nearly unfettered discretion judges had in sentencing prior to the enactment of the Sentencing Reform Act). Booker invited both procedural and substantive appellate review of criminal sentencing, but subsequent decisions did not clarify the substantive review part of the equation.3×3. D. Michael Fisher, Still in Balance? Federal District Court Discretion and Appellate Review Six Years After Booker, 49 Duq. L. Rev. 641, 644 (2011); Lindsay C. Harrison, Appellate Discretion and Sentencing After Booker, 62 U. Mia. L. Rev. 1115, 1137–38 (2008). Today, appellate courts police district courts for adherence to procedural formalities but do little to promote substantive reasonableness in sentencing.4×4. See Nancy Gertner, Essay, On Competence, Legitimacy, and Proportionality, 160 U. Pa. L. Rev. 1585, 1595 (2012). Recently, in United States v. Jones,5×5. 962 F.3d 956 (7th Cir. 2020). the Seventh Circuit vacated a district court’s sentence that significantly exceeded the range suggested by the Guidelines.6×6. Id. at 958. However, the panel seemed to pave the way for the district court to impose the same sentence on remand, as long as it hewed more closely to procedural formalities.7×7. See id. at 962. Jones illustrates the drawbacks of the post-Booker federal sentencing scheme. Even if procedural appellate review ensures that district courts provide an explanation for the sentences they choose, defendants are left vulnerable to district judges’ personal sentencing philosophies and subjective assessments, undermining sentencing uniformity and frustrating Congress’s ability to implement criminal justice reform.