This is Rough Draft, in which our favorite writers get to the bottom of their own craft. From preferred writing drinks to whether or not you really need to carry a notebook, we find out all the ways they beat writer’s block and do the work. This week, we speak to the author Brandon Taylor. A year after his debut novel Real Life, Taylor is back with Filthy Animals: a collection of short stories out today from Riverhead Books. The book follows a group of young Midwesterners as they negotiate their daily lives, engaging the mundane and the sensational with equal reverence. Below, discover the elements that helped him get it done.