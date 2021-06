Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary, and New York Times bestselling author. Here, he outlines the effect of food on the mind and mental wellbeing. The yogic system does not identify body and mind as two different entities. Your brains are part of your body. It is just that what we generally refer to as the mind is a certain amount of memory and intelligence. Between the brain and the rest of the body, which has more memory, which has more intelligence? If you look at it carefully, your body’s memory goes back millions of years. It clearly remembers how your forefathers were. The mind cannot claim that kind of memory. When it comes to intelligence, what is happening in a single molecule of DNA is so complex that your whole brain cannot figure it out.