Traditionally, gold hasn't been good for a whole lot beyond being pretty — it was too soft to hold an edge and too heavy to use in construction — but these days it often serves as a vital electronics component which, along with a select number of other rare earth metals, enables the modern world to operate. But before we can use these elements to fabricate the electronic gadgets, do-dads and contrivances that we rely on, they have to be pull from deep within the planet, and therein lies the problem.