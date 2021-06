The new Model S Plaid is currently the star of Tesla's lineup. Revealed days ago in a live event in Fremont, California, Tesla claims the tri-motor electric sedan will reach 60 mph in under two seconds. However, the one area in which the Plaid can't match the cheaper dual-motor Model S Long Range is in terms of range. Whereas the Plaid has a 390-mile range, the Long Range had a seriously impressive 412-mile range. We say "had" because Tesla has quietly updated the Long Range's range on its website to 405 miles, indicating a drop of seven miles. 405 miles is still good but is now some way off the 420 miles that Elon Musk recently mentioned the Model S Long Range could attain.