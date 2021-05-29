Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mackinac Island, MI

Mackinac Island fort to host Memorial Day ceremony

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — An informal Memorial Day observance will be held at Fort Mackinac on Mackinac Island.

The ceremony is to start at 8:30 a.m. Monday behind the fort and continue to the post cemetery.

Military drums will be muffled as costumed interpreters lead attendees to the cemetery. A wreath will be laid on the grave of Capt. Edwin Sellers. A rifle salute will be followed by a bugler playing “Taps.”

Mackinac State Historic Parks Director Emeritus Phil Porter researched the 1880s and learned that Fort Mackinac soldiers halted service for the first time in 1883 when Sellers suspended duty and held a Decoration Day, now Memorial Day, ceremony.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

478K+
Followers
250K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Mackinac Island, MI
Society
City
Mackinac Island, MI
Mackinac Island, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Decoration Day#Military Drums#Mich#Ap#Fort Mackinac Soldiers#Ceremony#Capt Edwin Sellers#Costumed Interpreters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Mackinac Island, MIPosted by
MLive

Cabanas and weekend brunch, 8 new things at Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel in 2021

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - It was a busy off-season on Michigan’s most popular island, and now there is a lot of buzz about upgrades at some of Mackinac’s best-known spots. This includes Grand Hotel, where new features are making their debut both inside and on the resort’s grounds. Much of the excitement here surrounds the newly renovated Esther Williams Swimming Pool and its pool bar, pool house and surrounding area. But that’s just one of the new things in store for guests this season, as Grand Hotel marks its 135th year.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Michigan State9&10 News

DTMB Asks Public For Help To Find 2021 Michigan Christmas Tree

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget has officially begun the search for the perfect tree for the 2021 holiday season at the Capitol. Each year, DTMB is tasked with the search and harvest of the state Christmas tree. “We rely on our Michiganders to keep a lookout for...
Michigan StateWNDU

Michigan Rep. Upton supports commission to investigate Jan. 6 riot

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan GOP representative Fred Upton is pushing back against certain members of his own party. He believes some Republicans are downplaying the violence during the capitol riots on January 6. “It was chilling, uh, what happened. Uh, absolutely chilling. And that’s why I think that it’s important...