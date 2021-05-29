Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Fantasy Baseball Injury Updates - Week 10

By Reuven the Injury Guru
rotoballer.com
 16 days ago

Baseball has seen the rate of injury continue to rise over the past few years. In fantasy, if someone is not in the medical field, it is hard to gauge how long a player will be out and whether they need to be replaced in a lineup. Sometimes this could mean playing a dead roster spot and losing the opportunity to have a full week of stats. Watching a play and watching the mechanism of injury can say a lot about the type of injury that has been sustained.

www.rotoballer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Kenta Maeda
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Fantasy Players#Baseball Players#Phillies#Dodgers#Mri#Il#Cubs#Nyy#Yankees#Atl#Braves#Orioles#Chc#Nbc Sports Chicago#Padres#Reds#Pirates#Blue Jays#Marlins Darin Ruf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Didi Gregorius: On bench Sunday

Gregorius (elbow) is out of the lineup Sunday against Toronto. Gregorius' absence will continue Sunday since exiting Wednesday's contest with right elbow stiffness. Nick Maton will receive another start at shortstop for the Phillies in his place.
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies testing the limits of roster management with so many injuries

The Phillies are down three middle-of-the-order bats for Sunday’s series finale against the Blue Jays. Bryce Harper is out with a sore right shoulder. J.T. Realmuto is out with a sore left hand. Didi Gregorius is out with a sore right elbow. Not good. Fortunately for the Phils, they are...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto not in Phillies' lineup

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius are not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the host Toronto Blue Jays as they recover from injuries. Harper, who is day to day, left Saturday's 4-0 loss to Toronto after two at-bats with soreness...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Health issues nag at Phils before series finale with Jays

The visiting Philadelphia Phillies will be facing lineup questions Sunday afternoon when they play the Toronto Blue Jays in the rubber match of a three-game series at Dunedin, Fla. Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper left the 4-0 loss to the Blue Jays during the fourth inning Saturday night witha sore...
MLBReading Eagle

Gregorius' swollen elbow a bit of a puzzle for the Phillies' shortstop

The good news for Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius is that his ongoing right elbow trouble seems unrelated to the Tommy John surgery he had there in 2018. The not-so good news is that Gregorius isn't sure why the elbow continues to give him problems. "As of right now we're still...
MLBNBC Sports

Week That Was: But First, Let Me Take a Selfie

This week, we saw a veteran making a slight change of scenery: the Dodgers announced on Saturday that they signed future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a one-year, major league contract. The 41-year-old was designated for assignment by the Angels on May 6, and cleared waivers on Thursday. This...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies will be forced to consider drastic defensive overhaul after 2021

Joe Girardi’s frustration with the Philadelphia Phillies defense – or lack thereof – boiled over on multiple occasions this past weekend, and for good reason. For as much talk as there has been about a dugout interaction (and the postgame response) between Girardi and Jean Segura Sunday, there’s a case to be made that Segura has been the team’s best defensive player in 2021 thus far.
MLBfantasyalarm.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Advice: A Pitcher of Feyer-And-Eisen

Ty France (SEA) – Admittedly, I have been more bearish than bullish on France. But I’ll give him credit, it looks like he’s recovered from the wrist injury that landed him on the IL. Since last Tuesday he’s hitting .400 with four...
MLBnumberfire.com

Amed Rosario not in Cleveland's lineup on Sunday

Cleveland Indians infielder Amed Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rosario moves to the bench on Sunday with Andres Gimenez starting at shortstop. Gimenez will bat ninth versus right-hander Robert Dugger and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Gimenez for 9.0 FanDuel points...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Jose Urquidy back, Jack Flaherty and Adalberto Mondesi exit early, Chris Sale update

And just like that, it's June! We're one-third into the Fantasy Baseball season and at this point, you should have a fair assessment of your team. If you're dominant in pitching but lacking in home runs, don't be afraid to trade from a position of strength to improve a weakness. It might seem rudimentary, but remember, you only have to win a category by one strikeout or one win, you don't need to win by 20.
MLBchatsports.com

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Pickups and MLB Waiver-Wire Adds for Week 10

Jonathan Schoop has had one of the most productive bats in Major League Baseball over the past week. The Detroit Tigers infielder reeled off five multi-hit performances in the past seven games and is still widely available in Yahoo fantasy baseball leagues. Schoop is nowhere close to the spotlight because...
BaseballPosted by
The Associated Press

This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead

1940 — The Pirates beat the Boston Bees 14-2 in the first night game at Pittsburgh’s Forbes Field. 1940 — The St. Louis Cardinals play their first night game at Sportsman’s Park, defeating the Brooklyn Dodgers 10-1. 1951 — Pittsburgh’s Gus Bell hit for the cycle to lead the Pirates...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Gerrit Cole spin rate speculation, Christian Yelich trade thoughts, prospect updates

Oh boy. It finally looks the MLB is ready to crack down on pitchers using foreign substances. Perhaps that's why Gerrit Cole's spin rate was down on Thursday; you can read more about it below. Opposing Cole, however, was the real story of that game as Ryan Yarbrough tossed a complete game, the first by a Rays starting pitcher since 2016. Yarbrough remains fringy at best but this is a reminder that you can stream your pitchers against the Yankees right now while they're struggling.