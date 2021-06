I could probably write a book for you and kind of tell you the good, bad and indifferent, over the last 18 months or however long it’s been. What we did at the beginning of the pandemic is really look at our current hospital, Arnett. We then looked around the other local hospitals, St. Elizabeth across the cornfield, and then other hospitals in the region and asked what can we take care of, how are we going to take care of that and in what fashion, so really setting up the structure and the process to figure out whether we have two COVID patients or all of a sudden we’re getting an influx with 100 COVID patients, how are we going to actually support our community?