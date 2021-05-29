Cancel
Movies

Movie theaters are back: Here are 14 must-sees on the big screen

By ROSS BONAIME
Culpeper Star Exponent
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic closed theaters for much of last year, pushing many of the bigger titles from 2020 to 2021 or even later. With theaters opening back up, the summer movie season is more than making up for everything that we missed out on last year. As there are finally about...

starexponent.com
Hamilton, NYObserver-Dispatch

Family Movie Series at independent Hamilton Movie Theater brings classics to the big screen

Hamilton Movie Theater is located at 7 Lebanon St. in Hamilton. For more information or to buy tickets, visit hamiltontheater.net. The Family Movie Series at the Hamilton Movie Theater promises both classic entertainment and fond memories when it returns this month. The series — which will include "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "The Goonies," "Wall-E" and "E.T." — also gives film fans the unique chance to share beloved movies of their youth with their own children and grandchildren.
Portland, ORportlandsocietypage.com

Cinema Unbound Summer Movie Series Offers the Big Screen Outdoors

Portland, OR. The Northwest Film Center will host the Cinema Unbound Summer Movie Series, during July, August, and September. The series will offer open-air rooftop screenings of movies at Lloyd Center with food, drink, weekend themes and costumes, plus outdoor watching at pop-up venues throughout Portland. “It’s the right time to experience movies anew—unbound, outdoors and fully immersed in cinematic worlds that challenge the status quo,” says Amy Dotson, Director of the Northwest Film Center. “Whether it’s ‘80s slumber party nights in your jammies, dancing and singing along to your cinematic favs, Drink & Draw fetes or Cosplay fun, immerse yourself in the magic of movie storyworlds like never before!”
MoviesFanBolt.Com

Free At-Home Screening: ‘The Sparks Brothers’ Movie Screening

We’ve got another at-home screening for you all! This time it’s for Focus Features’ The Sparks Brothers, which will open in select theaters nationwide on Friday, June 18th!. Are you ready to geek out with us?! Because we have 100 passes to give away for this one to a virtual...
MoviesComplex

‘In the Heights’ and the Importance of Seeing Ourselves on the Big Screen

The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights hit theaters on June 10, and it is the kind of production you just have to see on a big screen. The larger-than-life dance numbers, the bright colors, and upbeat music should be enough motivation to run to a movie theater near you, but in case it’s too soon for all that, it’s also available to stream on HBO Max. When I watched the movie a few months back, it was clear to me that the message of chasing dreams, love, hope, and community are exactly what people’s spirits need after a year filled with trauma, grief, and anxiety. The film was scheduled to arrive in 2020 but it wouldn’t have fit with the overall mood that the country and world were in at the time. Now In the Heights arrives at a moment where things are coming alive again, people are reuniting with their loved ones and trying to get back on their feet after a year that rocked so many people’s foundations.
MoviesPosted by
CBS News

Will summer blockbusters be enough to save movie theaters?

Movie theaters and film studios are hoping that rising COVID-19 vaccination rates and pent up demand for new releases will reboot the industry after a devastating year. Most indoor viewing venues were fully closed for at least a year while the pandemic crippled industries including hospitality and entertainment. Now, film professionals are banking on summer blockbusters to revive the box office.
MoviesVanity Fair

Jimmy Smits Is Beyond Ready to See In the Heights on a Big Screen

On this week’s Little Gold Men Podcast, the veteran actor talks about pitching himself for the musical adaptation and the power of being an Oscar voter in 2021. The release of In the Heights (in theaters and on HBO Max now) feels like a siren song, beckoning fans back to the big screen. After a year-long delay and mass theater closures, no one is more excited to watch the splashy musical with an audience than Jimmy Smits. The veteran actor caps off four decades in Hollywood by playing Kevin Rosario, the protective businessman father of Nina (Leslie Grace). “I was in heaven to be working away and revving up all cylinders,” Smits tells Katey Rich on this week’s Little Gold Men. It was a role he had been lobbying to play since first seeing an Off-Broadway production of In the Heights back in 2007.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Will You See In The Heights In Theaters?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In this new era of moviegoing, some studios are experimenting with much shorter windows between the theatrical and streaming releases of a film like director Jon M. Chu’s In The Heights. But in the case of that film’s home studio, Warner Bros, the experiment is much more aggressive with a simultaneous streaming debut window on its streaming platform, HBO Max. So how should a fan of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ big musical enjoy the feature film adaptation? Well, let’s talk out the options if you're still deciding whether or not you’ll see In The Heights in theaters.
MoviesIndiewire

‘In the Heights’ Isn’t Just Better on the Big Screen — It’s the Only Way You Should See It

The summer is here — and so is “In the Heights.” After the musical extravaganza was put on hold for a year by Warner Bros., the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit finally opened the Tribeca Festival this week, one day before it hit theaters and HBO Max. As the lively Tribeca premiere proved, “Heights” is a crowdpleaser that plays best on the large canvas of a big screen in front of a packed house. But now audiences have options: They can have that experience at their nearest movie theater or stay at home and enjoy it on TV.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like In the Heights You Must See

‘In the Heights‘ is a musical drama film about the intersecting lives of a diverse group of people living in Washington Heights. These people face various personal challenges that try to pull them down, but they hold on to their dreams in the hopes of a better tomorrow. The heart-warming and feel-good entertainer is directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Quiara Alegría Hudes.
Movieshoustonpublicmedia.org

Movie Theaters In A Post-COVID World

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. We thought theaters were dead with the advent of television, then again when Netflix and other streaming services emerged. And now...
Moviesboxofficepro.com

83% of Movie Theaters Now Open Worldwide: Comscore

More than 83% of movie theaters are now open worldwide, Comscore reported today, as many countries around the world with widespread access to vaccines begin loosening pandemic-era restrictions. “The exhibition community and the studios have worked together diligently over many months to create theatrical experiences that are unrivaled on any...
MoviesPopculture

'Candyman' Actor Carl Clemons-Hopkins ‘Excited’ For Audiences to Finally See Movie in Theaters (Exclusive)

Hacks star Carl Clemons-Hopkins thought Candyman, Nia DaCosta's highly anticipated entry in the Candyman franchise, would help raise their profile long before Hacks hit HBO Max to rave reviews. Unfortunately, the movie has been delayed repeatedly due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is finally set to hit theaters on Aug. 27. In a recent interview with PopCulture, Clemons-Hopkins said he was "excited" that audiences will finally get to see the movie in two months.
Moviescupcakesandcashmere.com

Making "Social Hangovers" a Thing and a Movie to See in Theaters

It turns out "making social plans" is a muscle, and I've completely lost mine. In the excitement of more friends becoming fully vaccinated, I made plans every single night last week. Pre-pandemic, this was par for the course. Post-spending an entire year in my house, it was a rookie mistake. Over the course of five days, I met a new friend for coffee, hosted two dinner parties, went paddle boarding with a friend after work, met another for beers, and attended a house-warming party. By the time Friday rolled around, I felt full from seeing friends but also wrecked. Jonah and I hobbled into our weekend, vowing to see as few humans as possible. Heading into quarantine in March of 2020 was a huge adjustment, and I've learned that coming out of it requires its own grace period, too. For the next few weeks, I've added repeating blocks on my calendar for Monday and Thursday night that say, in aggressive caps, "KEEP FREE." I'm making an effort to keep weekends a little less structured, and learning how to say "No" to plans, and be far more selective with the plans I do agree to. Finding balance is never easy, but I'm learning to carve out my own. Here are a few things I loved this week:
MoviesHollywood.com

Movie Theaters Are Back: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Reaches $100 Million

Hollywood and movie theaters across the United States received some long-awaited and encouraging news this weekend when John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II reportedly became the first film to surpass $100 million in US ticket sales since the onset of the pandemic. A Quiet Place Part II is already...
Movieswhatzup.com

Are the movies back? We’ll wait and see

Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera are among the stars of the new movie musical, In the Heights. The new movie musical isn’t hitting the heights. In the Heights, a film universally identified as “one of the biggest releases of 2021,” had a rough opening weekend. It sold just $11.4 million in the U.S. over its first three days of release, nabbing the No. 2 spot behind John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II, which sold $11.65 million over the weekend.