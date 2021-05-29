Cancel
Mobile Suit Gundam UC (Unicorn) is Streaming on AnimeLab

By Sam
otakustudy.com
 16 days ago

Need to get your Gundam fix in this weekend… or virtually any day going forward? Mobile Suit Gundam UC (Unicorn) is now streaming on the Australian video-on-demand service AnimeLab, run by publisher Madman Entertainment. All seven episodes making up the series can now be watched with either the original Japanese voice acting or English dubbing – although some limitations may be in place for those who are not Premium Subscribers to the service.

www.otakustudy.com
