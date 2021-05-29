Cancel
Huntington Beach, CA

A viral TikTok video brought chaos to Huntington Beach. Officials fear it's just the beginning

By Page Widely
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuntington Beach has dealt with wild parties, drunken melees and political unrest. But nothing prepared officials for “Adrian’s kickback,” which started as a simple birthday party for an Inland Empire teenager and turned into a viral TikTok event that drew thousands to the beach last week — though not Adrian Lopez, who in the days leading up to the party was increasingly nervous about all the attention.

