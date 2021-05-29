A viral TikTok video brought chaos to Huntington Beach. Officials fear it’s just the beginning

A nightmarish fish that typically dwells thousands of feet below the ocean's surface recently washed ashore on a California beach, according to news reports. The deep-sea fish, known as an anglerfish, is rather elusive and rarely seen outside of the deep ocean, according to The Guardian. But earlier this month, the intact body of an anglerfish was spotted at Crystal Cove State Park in Orange County, California, by beachgoer and fisherman Ben Estes, The Guardian reported.